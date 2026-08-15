All Blacks Face Setback with Clarke's Injury on Rivalry Tour

New Zealand's rugby team, the All Blacks, faces another setback during their tour of South Africa, as wing Caleb Clarke leaves the series due to a shoulder injury. Coach Dave Rennie opts not to name a replacement for Clarke, marking the third injury-related withdrawal from the team recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 00:00 IST
All Blacks Face Setback with Clarke's Injury on Rivalry Tour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The New Zealand All Blacks have encountered a significant challenge during their renowned rugby tour of South Africa. Star wing Caleb Clarke has been sidelined indefinitely following a shoulder tendon rupture sustained in a dominant 54-0 victory over the Sharks in Durban.

Coach Dave Rennie announced Clarke's return journey home, confirming no immediate replacement decision for the pivotal player. This marks the third casualty for the team, with previous injuries including hooker George Bell and centre Billy Proctor.

The All Blacks are set to face the Bulls in Pretoria this Saturday. This prelude leads up to the much-anticipated four-test series against the formidable Springboks, commencing August 22 in Johannesburg.

TRENDING

1
Ivy League Transgression: The Dramatic Case of Luigi Mangione

Ivy League Transgression: The Dramatic Case of Luigi Mangione

United States
2
Ciro Immobile Retires: An Era of Goals and Glory Ends

Ciro Immobile Retires: An Era of Goals and Glory Ends

Italy
3
Trump's Economic Standoff: U.S. vs. Iran

Trump's Economic Standoff: U.S. vs. Iran

United States
4
Escalation in Yemen: Red Sea Port Attack Raises Tensions

Escalation in Yemen: Red Sea Port Attack Raises Tensions

Yemen

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Progressed, Not Prepared: The Classroom Reality Behind South Africa’s Inclusion Policy

The New Literacy Crisis: Knowing How to Use AI Is No Longer Enough

Jordan’s Public Services Are Going Digital, but Institutional Change Has Yet to Catch Up

Mpox Exposes the Cost of Waiting Until a Regional Disease Becomes a Global Emergency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026