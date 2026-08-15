All Blacks Face Setback with Clarke's Injury on Rivalry Tour
New Zealand's rugby team, the All Blacks, faces another setback during their tour of South Africa, as wing Caleb Clarke leaves the series due to a shoulder injury. Coach Dave Rennie opts not to name a replacement for Clarke, marking the third injury-related withdrawal from the team recently.
- Country:
- New Zealand
The New Zealand All Blacks have encountered a significant challenge during their renowned rugby tour of South Africa. Star wing Caleb Clarke has been sidelined indefinitely following a shoulder tendon rupture sustained in a dominant 54-0 victory over the Sharks in Durban.
Coach Dave Rennie announced Clarke's return journey home, confirming no immediate replacement decision for the pivotal player. This marks the third casualty for the team, with previous injuries including hooker George Bell and centre Billy Proctor.
The All Blacks are set to face the Bulls in Pretoria this Saturday. This prelude leads up to the much-anticipated four-test series against the formidable Springboks, commencing August 22 in Johannesburg.
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