Sargassum Surge Threatens Mexico's Tourism Hubs

Mexico is grappling with an unprecedented sargassum influx along its Caribbean shores, disrupting tourism in hotspots like Cancun and Tulum. Quintana Roo has cleared over 105,000 metric tons this year, breaking previous records and potentially surpassing 2026 projections.

Experts attribute the blooms to nutrient-rich runoff, including fertilizers, and changing ocean conditions. The seaweed's decomposition releases hydrogen sulfide gas, posing health challenges, and forecasts about the season's duration remain uncertain.

Creating a market for sargassum-derived products is considered a viable solution to offset cleanup costs, but public funding remains primarily cleanup-focused.