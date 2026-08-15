Sargassum Surge Threatens Mexico's Tourism Hubs

Mexico's Caribbean coast faces a significant surge in sargassum seaweed, impacting tourism. Quintana Roo has already surpassed last year's records, with projections indicating more growth. Efforts to commercialize sargassum into products like biofuel are suggested, but most resources remain focused on cleanup operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 00:08 IST
Sargassum Surge Threatens Mexico's Tourism Hubs
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  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico is grappling with an unprecedented sargassum influx along its Caribbean shores, disrupting tourism in hotspots like Cancun and Tulum. Quintana Roo has cleared over 105,000 metric tons this year, breaking previous records and potentially surpassing 2026 projections.

Experts attribute the blooms to nutrient-rich runoff, including fertilizers, and changing ocean conditions. The seaweed's decomposition releases hydrogen sulfide gas, posing health challenges, and forecasts about the season's duration remain uncertain.

Creating a market for sargassum-derived products is considered a viable solution to offset cleanup costs, but public funding remains primarily cleanup-focused.

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