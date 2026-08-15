S&P 500 Slips Amid High AI Stock Valuations and Geopolitical Tensions

The S&P 500 dipped from record highs on Friday as geopolitical tensions and disappointing retail sales data weighed on the index. Applied Materials led the decline, dropping 5.5% after its quarterly forecast failed to impress investors.

Concerns over AI stock valuations persisted, with Broadcom falling 6.8% and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index dipping 1.2%. The energy index, however, rose 1.4% as oil prices increased amidst tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, adding to market pessimism.

Despite the downturn, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq remained on track for their third consecutive weekly gains. Investors reevaluated interest rate expectations, with data suggesting the Federal Reserve might hold rates steady in September.