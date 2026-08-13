In an unexpected turn of events, Britain's economy grew in June, bolstered by a pause in hostilities related to the Iran war and enthusiasm generated by the men's soccer World Cup, according to official data released on Thursday.

The nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 0.3% for the month, marking a rebound from stagnation in May and positioning the UK as a frontrunner for growth among the Group of Seven wealthy nations in the first half of 2026. Businesses remained robust despite increased oil costs, and Thomas Pugh, chief economist at RSM UK, forewarned of a potential economic slowdown ahead.

Retailers, manufacturers, and several firms in the service industry benefited from the seasonal boost, yet underlying concerns such as speculation about impending tax hikes by Finance Minister John Healey continue to cast a shadow over the forecast, highlighting the complex trajectory facing Britain's economic landscape.