Norges Bank Holds Steady: Potential Rate Hike Ahead

Norway's central bank maintained its policy interest rate at 4.25%, as anticipated by analysts. Despite this decision, there remains a possibility of raising borrowing costs later in the year, according to the bank. This move aligns with previous indications from Norges Bank regarding future policy adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 13:35 IST
Norges Bank Holds Steady: Potential Rate Hike Ahead
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  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's central bank, Norges Bank, opted to maintain its policy interest rate at 4.25% on Thursday, aligning with the unanimous expectations of analysts surveyed by Reuters.

However, there is still the possibility that borrowing costs could increase in the future as the bank considers additional hikes.

This decision comes after previous signals from Norges Bank suggesting the potential for another rate increase later this year.

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