Stocks Climb Amid Iran Tensions and Steady Fed Rates

Stocks saw a rise on Thursday as oil prices remained below $90 amidst geopolitical tensions with Iran. Softer U.S. data strengthened beliefs in stable Fed rates. Meanwhile, AI infrastructure earnings stimulated tech shares. Global indices, including MSCI and Nasdaq, experienced growth, with attention focused on upcoming U.S. producer prices data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 13:40 IST
Stocks Climb Amid Iran Tensions and Steady Fed Rates
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On Thursday, stocks made gains while oil prices remained under $90, as investors refocused on the ongoing conflict in Iran. Softer U.S. economic data supported expectations that the Federal Reserve would hold interest rates steady next month.

Although traders have reduced predictions for a September rate increase, oil prices dropped to $88 due to signs of lower demand amid a diplomatic stalemate over Iranian peace efforts. AI infrastructure earnings lifted technology stocks on Wall Street, boosting the semiconductor index by 2.5% and enhancing Nasdaq's performance. Furthermore, global indices like MSCI and STOXX also reported modest gains.

The U.S. dollar hit a two-week high amid concerns over Iran's situation, exerting pressure on energy-dependent economies like the eurozone and Japan. The financial sector continues to monitor announcements regarding Japan's potential interest rate rise and upcoming U.S. producer price data.

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