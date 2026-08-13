Afghan Women Under Siege: A Global Outlier in Women's Rights

A U.N. report reveals that half of Afghan women leave their homes only twice a month. Since the Taliban's rise to power, severe restrictions have been imposed, banning education for girls and limiting women's rights. Despite official claims of safety, women's mental health and freedoms are deteriorating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 13:40 IST
Afghan Women Under Siege: A Global Outlier in Women's Rights
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  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Half of Afghan women currently only leave their homes once or twice a month as Taliban-imposed restrictions severely limit their movement and public engagement, according to recent data from U.N. Women. As the Taliban celebrates the fifth anniversary of returning to power, Afghanistan remains an outlier globally, solely banning girls from secondary education and women from universities.

"Half a decade on from the August 2021 Taliban takeover, Afghanistan has systematically dismantled the rights of half its population," U.N. Women stated. The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, enforcing many governmental rules on women, dismissed reports of female insecurity as false, claiming complete access to rights for all citizens. However, the Taliban's barring of 2.4 million girls from education affirms the U.N.'s assertion of institutionalized discrimination.

The Taliban claims to uphold women's rights under Islamic law and Afghan culture. Nonetheless, the restrictions have alarmingly escalated mental health issues among women, with 70% of surveyed women reporting worsening conditions due to the isolation and lack of opportunities. Legal protections for women continue to weaken, with only a meager 7% of women employed compared to 84% of men, underlining their exclusion from the economy.

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