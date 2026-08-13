Countdown to Consensus: Canada-U.S. Trade Talks Surge Amid Tariff Threats

The Canadian government is in the midst of crucial trade negotiations with the United States, with both parties eager to reach an agreement before a looming U.S. tariff deadline on August 19th. President Trump has indicated plans to impose 50% tariffs on selected Canadian imports, intensifying the urgency for negotiations.

A government source expressed optimism about the progress, revealing that the U.S. is equally motivated to strike a deal before the deadline. Canadian Minister Dominic LeBlanc and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to engage in another meeting as part of ongoing efforts to stave off potential economic repercussions.

With tensions high, Canada's chief negotiator Janice Charette and top officials are working closely with their U.S. counterparts. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe highlighted the importance of renewing the USMCA agreement, as the threat of tariffs could impact approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian goods.