Sports World Round-Up: Highlights and Headlines

Canada and Brazil are pushing forward with plans to compete in next month's Under-20 Women's World Cup in Poland despite escalating governance issues within FIFA, according to statements from their national soccer bodies.

In swimming, Australian athlete Lani Pallister narrowly triumphed over Canadian Summer McIntosh at the Pan Pacific Championships, while significant news in tennis saw Ben Shelton advancing to face Brandon Nakashima in the Canadian Open final.

Ice hockey witnessed Hockey Canada's decision to uphold player suspensions for conduct breaches. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula confirmed the start of WTA's genetic testing at the Cincinnati Open.