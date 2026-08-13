Sports World Round-Up: Highlights and Headlines

A comprehensive overview of current sports news includes Canada and Brazil's commitment to the Women's World Cup amidst FIFA turmoil, swimming victories at Pan Pacific Championships, Hockey Canada's conduct-related suspensions, and key tennis match outcomes. Notable updates include NFL valuation figures and potential Lakers purchase by major figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 10:29 IST
Sports World Round-Up: Highlights and Headlines
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  • Canada

Canada and Brazil are pushing forward with plans to compete in next month's Under-20 Women's World Cup in Poland despite escalating governance issues within FIFA, according to statements from their national soccer bodies.

In swimming, Australian athlete Lani Pallister narrowly triumphed over Canadian Summer McIntosh at the Pan Pacific Championships, while significant news in tennis saw Ben Shelton advancing to face Brandon Nakashima in the Canadian Open final.

Ice hockey witnessed Hockey Canada's decision to uphold player suspensions for conduct breaches. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula confirmed the start of WTA's genetic testing at the Cincinnati Open.

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