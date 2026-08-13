Bond Yields Fall as Oil Prices Retreat and Inflation Data Cools Rate Hike Expectations

Euro zone bond yields decreased as oil prices fell and U.S. inflation data reduced expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike. Germany's 10-year yield dropped to 3.13%, reflecting lower rate hike probabilities. Despite high energy prices, markets anticipate a European Central Bank rate hike in September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 21:15 IST
Bond Yields Fall as Oil Prices Retreat and Inflation Data Cools Rate Hike Expectations
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Euro zone bond yields saw a decline on Thursday, influenced by falling oil prices and cooling U.S. inflation data. These factors have tempered expectations of a potential rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

Germany's 10-year yield, a crucial benchmark for the euro zone, decreased by 2.6 basis points to stand at 3.13%. This shift occurred after July data indicated the U.S. producer price index remained unchanged, and followed similarly moderate U.S. consumer price data. Consequently, traders have scaled back expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September, with fed funds futures now reflecting a 31% likelihood, down from 40% previously.

The U.S. inflation figures are closely watched due to the significant impact the Federal Reserve's decisions have on global markets and other central banks. Noel Dixon, a senior macro strategist at State Street, suggested that the latest report components foreshadow favorable personal consumption expenditures data expected later this month, strengthening the case for the Fed to hold its rate in September.

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