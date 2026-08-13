Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip as Oil Prices Retreat and Inflation Data Calms Fed Hike Expectations

Euro zone bond yields fell modestly as oil prices decreased and U.S. inflation data cooled expectations for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month. Germany's yield dropped, and markets reduced the chance of a Fed rate increase. Investors remain focused on oil price developments and U.S. inflation data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 21:06 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip as Oil Prices Retreat and Inflation Data Calms Fed Hike Expectations
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Euro zone bond yields experienced a modest decline on Thursday, influenced by retreating oil prices and cooling U.S. inflation data, leading to reduced expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike. Germany's 10-year yield dropped by 2 basis points to 3.14%, remaining within its recent range.

According to René Albrecht, an analyst at DZ Bank, oil prices impact bond prices due to monetary policy considerations. Despite lower oil prices, yields remained steady due to increased Fed hiking probabilities under Fed Chair Kevin Warsh. Investors closely monitored U.S. consumer price inflation data, which showed benign price pressures, reducing the likelihood of a Fed rate increase next month.

Global financial markets heavily consider U.S. data, given its economic size and influence on central banks. With markets pegging a 35% chance of a September rate increase, down from 50% previously, Jens Nærvig Pedersen of Danske Bank highlighted the relief for fixed income markets. Meanwhile, talks on the Iran conflict and potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz continue impacting oil prices, with Brent down to $88 per barrel.

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