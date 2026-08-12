Record Ocean Heat and Extreme Weather Mark a Brutal Northern Summer

Record sea temperatures, punishing heat, drought, wildfires and deadly floods have shaped July and early August 2026, leaving communities across several continents dealing with weather extremes that are damaging homes, farms, ecosystems, transport networks and energy systems.

The World Meteorological Organization says the scale of recent events highlights the growing importance of accurate forecasts, early warnings and climate monitoring that can give governments and communities more time to prepare. Copernicus Climate Change Service data shows July was the joint second-warmest July recorded globally, with average surface air temperatures 1.47°C above the estimated 1850-1900 pre-industrial level.

Ocean temperatures also reached a striking milestone, with global sea surface temperatures becoming the highest ever recorded for July. Exceptionally warm waters were observed across parts of the tropical Pacific, while the Atlantic and western Mediterranean experienced strong or severe marine heatwaves.

Europe struggles with repeated heatwaves, drought and fires

Western Europe recorded its hottest June-July period, with extreme conditions continuing into August and some countries experiencing their fourth heatwave since May.

France was forecast to see temperatures above 35°C across much of the country during the week beginning August 10, while Switzerland issued a level-three amber alert for temperatures exceeding 35°C. Britain's Met Office said parts of southern England could reach 36°C by August 13.

The heat has arrived alongside extremely dry soils and drought, putting pressure on agriculture, ecosystems and water supplies. River flows have dropped sharply in several areas, with the Seine, Rhine and Danube among waterways experiencing unusually low levels that can affect irrigation, transport and energy production.

Wildfires have added another layer to the crisis. Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service data indicates France's 2026 fire emissions are already comparable with or higher than the extreme fire years of 2022 and 2023, while Spain has recorded emissions well above the seasonal average.

Asia faces dangerous heat alongside destructive rainfall

Record-breaking temperatures were reported in Japan and the Republic of Korea during the first week of August, while other parts of Asia, the Middle East and Latin America also experienced exceptional heat.

Heavy rainfall is creating a very different threat across parts of South and Southeast Asia. WMO warned of flash floods and landslides associated with heavy to locally very heavy rain in areas including India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Myanmar.

Dozens of people have been killed in monsoon flooding in India, where the national meteorological service warned of extremely heavy rainfall across central and northwestern areas and further heavy rain across the Himalayan north. A low-pressure system expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal around August 12 could bring another period of heavy rainfall to India's east coast.

China also mobilised emergency teams and carried out mass evacuations ahead of Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the season, with authorities issuing warnings for strong winds, intense rainfall and potentially dangerous flooding.

Climate extremes stretch across the Northern Hemisphere

WMO climate information chief John Kennedy said recent conditions reflect a combination of long-term warming and persistent high- and low-pressure systems stretching across the Northern Hemisphere.

High-pressure areas can remain in place for days or weeks, bringing sustained heat and dry weather, while nearby low-pressure systems produce cooler and wetter conditions. Similar patterns affected Central Asia, North America and Western Europe during June before continuing across many of the same regions and parts of East Asia during July and early August.

The consequences can be seen beyond Europe and Asia. Parts of Canada, the United States, the Maghreb, Horn of Africa and South America experienced unusually dry conditions during July, while other areas faced above-average rainfall and flooding.

Wildfires remain a serious threat across North America, with fires burning in the western United States. Canada reported 591 active wildfires, including 43 classified as out of control.

The contrast between drought and flooding shows how communities can face very different hazards during the same period. For WMO, the common need is stronger forecasting and early-warning systems capable of turning climate information into practical action before extreme conditions become disasters.