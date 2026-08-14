Prabowo's Self-Sufficiency Drive Amid Economic Challenges

In a significant proclamation aimed at easing economic concerns, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced the country has achieved self-sufficiency in eight key food commodities. This declaration comes as Indonesia braces for potential challenges posed by extreme weather conditions this year.

During his Independence Day address, Prabowo admitted that while all national issues have not yet been resolved, efforts to tackle them are underway. His presidency, which began after an electoral victory in October 2024, faces pressures from a depreciating rupiah, a struggling stock market, and allegations of fiscal mismanagement.

Investors are now keenly watching Prabowo's economic strategies, including his 2027 budget proposal and a controversial plan to centralize commodity exports. Prabowo emphasizes the importance of internal resource reliance to ensure food security, a policy that has critics citing environmental concerns related to increased deforestation.