Prabowo's Vision: A New Era for Indonesian Commodities and Economic Strategy

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has launched a state export firm to monitor commodity shipments, aiming to generate more revenue from natural resources without controlling exports. His policies face skepticism amid declining approval, with investors seeking clarity on regulatory plans and ongoing economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 11:58 IST
Prabowo's Vision: A New Era for Indonesian Commodities and Economic Strategy
Prabowo Subianto
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a bold move, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced the establishment of a state export firm aimed at overseeing key commodity shipments, with intentions to expand its role significantly. However, he assured the nation that this entity would not assume control over exports.

Prabowo's announcement comes at a pivotal time when investor confidence is waning. His second Independence Day speech underscored a goal to leverage Indonesia's rich natural resources, but it also reveals cracks in the administration's ambitious policies. The formation of the export firm is part of an effort to lessen discrepancies in reported versus actual export proceeds, estimates suggesting potential $5 billion gains.

The financial sector remains cautious as Prabowo prepares to unveil the 2027 budget proposal. The administration faces mounting challenges, including currency depreciation and social program setbacks, notably the faltering free meals program tied to thousands of food poisonings. The President continues to stress self-sufficiency and economic resilience as his tenure progresses.

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