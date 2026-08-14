Air India A320's Mid-Air Scare: Hydraulic Failure Behind Dramatic Altitude Drop

An investigation is underway after an Air India Airbus A320 experienced a sudden 300-foot altitude drop on a flight from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, 2026. Sources indicate that a temporary loss of hydraulic pressure was the primary contributing factor to the incident.

The loss of pressure sequentially impacted the aircraft's Green, Blue, and Yellow hydraulic systems, which are responsible for the primary flight controls, including elevators and ailerons. This caused a temporary loss of control lasting approximately four seconds, during which the plane unexpectedly changed pitch attitude, disengaging the autopilot and resulting in the altitude loss.

According to Airbus, this situation aligns with the mechanical control responses expected during hydraulic pressure failures, ruling out any electronic system faults. Airbus has advised Air India to conduct operational tests on the hydraulic systems and review its maintenance records as part of comprehensive evaluations to prevent future incidents.