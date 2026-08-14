AI Sector Fuels Explosive Earnings Growth in S&P 500

AI-related firms are poised to dominate US corporate earnings expansion over the next several years, forecasts a report from Jefferies. The S&P 500's AI-centric enterprises are expected to achieve an annualized earnings surge of 48% between 2026 and 2027, vastly outpacing the broader index's anticipated 23% growth.

This impressive upturn in AI-related earnings is primarily fueled by strategic investments in memory, packaging, and AI computational servers. This 'arms race' in capital expenditure for AI technologies continues to be a primary revenue driver, though other sectors also show robust growth potential.

Overall corporate earnings optimism has grown, with predictions showing S&P 500 earnings per share climbing to 26.1% in 2026. Meanwhile, intense capital expenditures among major players like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon indicate substantial forthcoming challenges, with free cash flow dropping drastically despite an upswing in cloud revenue.