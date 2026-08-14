Market Closes Under Pressure Amid Investor Uncertainty

The Indian share markets ended the week under strain as investor apprehensions persisted over energy prices and global bond yields. The Nifty 50 index wrapped up the day at 24,366.00, a decline of 29.85 points or 0.12 percent. Similarly, the BSE Sensex settled lower at 78,009.25, shedding 70.71 points or 0.09 percent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, pointed out, 'A sideways trend continued as the market awaited more clarity on energy prices and bond yields. Yet, an uptick from the day's lows was noted, fueled by consumer durables and discretionary consumption stocks amid improving demand trends.' He mentioned that robust corporate earnings and favorable domestic factors could inspire upward revisions in FY27 earnings estimates, offering opportunities for a stock-specific strategy.

Nair further noted that the stability of the rupee, moderated 10-year bond yields, and improved Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) engagement are bolstering the domestic macroeconomic environment and supporting inflation trends. Key gainers in the Nifty 50 included Apollo Hospitals, Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Wipro, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle and Jio Finance were among the major laggards.

In sectoral indices, Nifty Media was the sole gainer, up by 0.96 percent. Conversely, Nifty Auto, FMCG, IT, Pharma, and PSU Bank indices experienced declines. Brent crude oil prices showed moderation but remained high at USD 87 per barrel.

Riyank Arora, Associate Vice President - HNI & Derivatives at Hedged.in, commented, 'The dip appears to be routine profit booking rather than a trend shift, provided key support levels hold. The broader market still favors the bulls, advising a buy-on-dips strategy in quality stocks through disciplined risk management.' Asian markets displayed mixed results, with Japan and South Korea closing higher, whereas Hong Kong and Taiwan saw declines.