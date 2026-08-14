Yabloko's Battle at Russia's Ballot Box

Russia's liberal Yabloko party has filed an appeal against a Supreme Court decision prohibiting it from participating in the upcoming parliamentary election. The ruling prevents Yabloko, the sole officially registered party opposing Moscow's war in Ukraine, from contesting seats in the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 17:12 IST
Yabloko's Battle at Russia's Ballot Box
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant political move, Russia's liberal Yabloko party has launched an appeal against the Supreme Court's ruling that excludes it from participating in the forthcoming parliamentary elections. This decision comes as a major blow to the party, which stands as the only officially registered group opposing Moscow's controversial war in Ukraine.

The Supreme Court's decision to bar Yabloko from the State Duma elections was reported by state news agency TASS this Friday. This exclusion effectively sidelines the liberal party, preventing its candidates from standing in the elections for Russia's lower house of parliament next month.

As the political landscape in Russia continues to be shaped by the ongoing conflict, Yabloko's exclusion underscores the challenges faced by opposition groups attempting to voice dissent against government policies. The party's appeal represents a bid to reclaim its position and influence within Russian politics.

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