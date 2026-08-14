Yabloko's Battle at Russia's Ballot Box

In a significant political move, Russia's liberal Yabloko party has launched an appeal against the Supreme Court's ruling that excludes it from participating in the forthcoming parliamentary elections. This decision comes as a major blow to the party, which stands as the only officially registered group opposing Moscow's controversial war in Ukraine.

The Supreme Court's decision to bar Yabloko from the State Duma elections was reported by state news agency TASS this Friday. This exclusion effectively sidelines the liberal party, preventing its candidates from standing in the elections for Russia's lower house of parliament next month.

As the political landscape in Russia continues to be shaped by the ongoing conflict, Yabloko's exclusion underscores the challenges faced by opposition groups attempting to voice dissent against government policies. The party's appeal represents a bid to reclaim its position and influence within Russian politics.