Global Stocks Soar Amidst Oil Price Surge and Geopolitical Tensions

Global stocks are trading at record highs in the face of benign inflation data tamping down US rate hike expectations. Meanwhile, oil prices surge due to stalled Iran peace talks. Investors remain calm despite geopolitical tensions, with a major focus on AI and strong earnings reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 17:13 IST
Global Stocks Soar Amidst Oil Price Surge and Geopolitical Tensions
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  • Country:
  • United States

Global stocks climbed to near-record highs on Friday, marking a third consecutive week of gains. The rise comes as inflation data have reduced expectations of a U.S. rate hike next month, despite escalating geopolitical tensions driving oil prices higher.

Investors remain unfazed by increasing geopolitical uncertainty. Short-dated bond yields have only slightly risen, and inflation expectations are trending downward. Meanwhile, the market remains focused on the AI sector following strong earnings reports that have calmed investor fears over significant spending.

Although geopolitical risks between the U.S. and Iran persist, the market continues to benefit from strong earnings and positive monetary policy outlooks. The VIX index indicates reduced investor fear, and the yen gains strength amid speculations about Japan's potential rate hikes.

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