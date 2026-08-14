Reflections on Partition's Pain: Remembrance and Sacrifice

BJP President Nitin Nabin paid tribute to Partition's victims, emphasizing the lasting pain of the tragedy. During the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day event, he highlighted the sacrifices made and the contributions of displaced families to India’s development. Nabin also discussed the historical roots of the division drawn by the Lahore Resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 17:17 IST
Reflections on Partition's Pain: Remembrance and Sacrifice
BJP President Nitin Nabin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a solemn event marking Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, BJP President Nitin Nabin paid homage to the victims of the 1947 Partition. He highlighted the enduring pain suffered by those who lost their lives and homes during the tragic division of India.

Nabin commemorated the sacrifices made by those who were displaced, expressing deep respect for the families who endured immense hardships. He remarked on the significant contributions these families have made to India's growth and development.

Reflecting on the roots of the partition, Nabin mentioned the 1940 Lahore Resolution and the two-nation theory. He criticized those who prioritized power over people's lives, noting that the legacy of their decisions still affects millions to this day.

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