Reflections on Partition's Pain: Remembrance and Sacrifice

During a solemn event marking Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, BJP President Nitin Nabin paid homage to the victims of the 1947 Partition. He highlighted the enduring pain suffered by those who lost their lives and homes during the tragic division of India.

Nabin commemorated the sacrifices made by those who were displaced, expressing deep respect for the families who endured immense hardships. He remarked on the significant contributions these families have made to India's growth and development.

Reflecting on the roots of the partition, Nabin mentioned the 1940 Lahore Resolution and the two-nation theory. He criticized those who prioritized power over people's lives, noting that the legacy of their decisions still affects millions to this day.