Chad's President Pardons Key Opposition Leader

In a significant political move, Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Déby has granted a pardon to Success Masra, his main rival and a prominent opposition leader.

Masra has been incarcerated for more than a year, facing serious charges of inciting violence and complicity to murder, which had earned him a contentious spot in Chad's political sphere.

This presidential pardon could potentially alter Chad's political dynamics, hinting at a shift toward reconciliation in the national discourse.