U.S. Pushes Netanyahu on Settlement Siege Standoff

The U.S. is urging Israeli PM Netanyahu to condemn a siege by Jewish settlers in the West Bank's Qusra village, which has trapped Palestinians. The situation has prompted U.S. criticism and concern, especially with a Palestinian-American among those affected. Settler activities aim to seize more land despite international scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 17:14 IST
U.S. Pushes Netanyahu on Settlement Siege Standoff
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  • United States

The United States is calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to publicly denounce a siege by Jewish settlers in Qusra, a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, according to U.S. and Israeli officials.

The siege, lasting nearly a week, involves settlers besieging homes to allegedly seize more land—a move criticized by international rights groups and the U.S., whose Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, labeled the settlers as "Israeli terrorists."

The U.S. pressure intensified after discovering that a Palestinian-American's home was besieged; however, Netanyahu has yet to comment, as the political climate ahead of elections makes such condemnation risky.

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