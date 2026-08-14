France's Supreme Court Upholds Freedom of Expression for Minors
The Constitutional Council of France has blocked a new bill that aimed to ban social media access for those under fifteen, citing it as an infringement of freedom of expression. The court argued that the law required all users to prove their age without providing clear guidelines or legal safeguards.
- Country:
- France
France's top court has made a controversial decision, blocking a legislative proposal intended to bar social media use by individuals under 15. The ruling underscores concerns over freedom of expression.
The Constitutional Council stated that the bill would effectively compel every internet user, including adults, to verify their age before accessing certain platforms.
However, it criticized the bill for lacking specific conditions and legal safeguards for such age verification, leading to its dismissal.
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