Supreme Court Petitioned for $400 Million White House Ballroom
The Trump administration has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to proceed with a $400 million White House ballroom project after an appeals court ruled it lacked Congressional approval. The administration seeks to pause the ruling while preparing a full appeal to the nation's highest court.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration has turned to the U.S. Supreme Court to advance the construction of a $400 million White House ballroom. This move follows a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that the project lacked Congressional approval.
In a recent filing, the administration requested that this ruling be put on hold. The appeal comes as the administration prepares to challenge the circuit court’s decision before the Supreme Court.
The decision on whether the construction can proceed without Congressional approval could set significant precedents for future administrative authority and executive branch decisions.
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