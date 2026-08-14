DRA Pioneers Chennai's Digital Property Registration, Leading with Innovation

DRA, a renowned residential developer in Chennai, has launched a presence-less property registration service adhering to Tamil Nadu's STAR 2.0 framework, revolutionizing real estate transactions. This initiative aims to offer homebuyers seamless registration, ensuring transparency and convenience, even during weekends and public holidays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-08-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 12:53 IST
DRA Pioneers Chennai's Digital Property Registration, Leading with Innovation
DRA Becomes First to Adopt Tamil Nadu's Presence-Less Property Registration. Image Credit: ANI

The digital transformation of property transactions in Tamil Nadu accelerates as DRA, a prominent residential developer, implements a pioneering presence-less property registration service at its head office. The initiative, aligned with the state's STAR 2.0 framework, commenced on February 18, 2026, marking a significant advancement in real estate operations.

With the modernized system in place, transactions become more streamlined, reducing the need for physical visits to Sub-Registrar Offices and allowing registrations on weekends and public holidays. Company Managing Director, Mr. Ranjeeth Rathod, lauds the state's forward-thinking approach, emphasizing enhanced efficiency and comfort for homebuyers. DRA's compliance with government protocols assures secure and transparent transactions, with infrastructural support from authorized partners and the office of the IG Registration.

Founded on over 40 years of expertise, DRA's commitment to innovation is evident through initiatives like a Construction Timeline Meter and industry-leading satisfaction scores. Recognized for maintaining a high Customer Delight Score, DRA continues to gain homeowner trust, yielding significant investment returns. Beyond construction, DRA contributes to community welfare, aligning development with societal betterment.

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