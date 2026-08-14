Markets Steady Amid Inflation Data and Geopolitical Tensions

Wall Street indexes are poised for a measured opening, reflecting investor caution as retail sales figures and Middle Eastern geopolitical tensions are weighed. The S&P 500 marked a record high, despite a 0.6% decline in retail sales last month, compared to June's gains, noted by the Commerce Department's Census Bureau.

Investors have taken comfort from recent benign inflation data, which has lowered immediate fears of a Federal Reserve rate hike, allowing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to gain for a third weekly consecutive session. Applied Materials saw a 6% drop, while Reddit's inclusion in the S&P 500 propelled shares up over 11%.

Meanwhile, geopolitical uncertainties persist as tensions in the Middle East elevate energy prices, with transit disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz. Investors remain focused on economic data and key Fed comments, looking for indicators on inflation trends and future policy directions.