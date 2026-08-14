Australia Leads the World in Child Social Media Ban

Australia in December set a global precedent by becoming the first country to ban children under 16 from accessing social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube, aiming to protect minors from the adverse impacts of digital engagement.

The legislation, effective from December 2025, is seen as one of the toughest globally, targeting big tech companies with potential penalties reaching up to $34.9 million for non-compliance.

Other countries such as Britain, China, and Denmark are contemplating or implementing similar regulations, highlighting a global shift toward stringent measures to safeguard children's online experiences amid increasing concerns over mental health and privacy.