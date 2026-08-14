Memorial Vandalism: The Striking Case of Melissa Farris

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced the arrest of Melissa Farris, charged with vandalizing the World War Two memorial in Washington. The charges, with possible penalties of up to 10 years, stem from the defacement with soap and graffiti. President Trump criticized Pirro, linking the incident to previous damage to the Reflecting Pool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 21:33 IST
Memorial Vandalism: The Striking Case of Melissa Farris
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The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, revealed the arrest of Melissa Farris, who faces charges for her role in the vandalism of Washington's World War Two memorial. Charged with depredation against U.S. property and destruction of veterans memorials, Farris's alleged actions have sparked widespread condemnation.

The charges, leading to potential penalties of up to 10 years in prison, were labeled as severe violations. The memorial was defaced with soapsuds and graffiti, marking the phrase 'Clean hands Dirty $' and staining the site with red and green paint, Pirro detailed.

President Donald Trump criticized Pirro, connecting this incident with earlier damage to the Reflecting Pool, which he tied to previous allegations of Pirro's supposed leniency on vandalism cases. The President expressed strong disapproval on social media, questioning the origins of such destructive acts.

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