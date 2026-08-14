Jindal Steel Celebrates National Pride with Monumental Flag Hoisting

Jindal Steel Limited's President, Naveen Jindal, marked India's 80th Independence Day with the hoisting of 108-foot national flags in Kurukshetra and Mohali. The events honored the Supreme Court ruling on flag rights and celebrated young participants of the 'My Bharat Quiz', fostering nationalism and pride among citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra (Haryana)/ Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 14-08-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 21:33 IST
Jindal Steel Celebrates National Pride with Monumental Flag Hoisting
Naveen Jindal Unfurls 108-Foot Monumental Flags at Mohali and Kurukshetra, Calls on Youth to Put Nation First. Image Credit: ANI

In anticipation of India's 80th Independence Day, Jindal Steel Limited's President, Mr. Naveen Jindal, hoisted 108-foot monumental National Flags at Kurukshetra University and Chandigarh Group of Colleges University in Mohali, Punjab.

The Kurukshetra event also marked the conclusion of the My Bharat Quiz, engaging over 7,000 youths in a display of national pride. Mr. Jindal reflected on his personal battle to fly the Indian National Flag at Jindal Steel's Raigarh plant, which resulted in a Supreme Court ruling on January 23, 2004, affirming Indians' fundamental right to fly the flag.

Acknowledging FFOI's efforts, Mr. Jindal highlighted the erection of over 220 monumental flags nationwide. He also advocated for January 23, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, to be declared National Flag Day, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative.

Mr. Jindal urged for proper recycling of old flags and emphasized the flag's emblematic encouragement for Indians, particularly Gen Z, to prioritize national development. The events, attended by educational leaders and dignitaries, also honored quiz champions, promoting appreciation for India's heritage.

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