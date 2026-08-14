Timeless Tunes: The Soundtrack of India's 80th Independence Day

India is set to mark its 80th Independence Day with a playlist of patriotic songs that evoke national pride and unity. From classics like 'Vande Mataram' to contemporary hits like 'Teri Mitti', these melodies capture the nation's spirit, reminding citizens of their shared history and love for the homeland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 21:34 IST
Timeless Tunes: The Soundtrack of India's 80th Independence Day
L-R Teri Mitti (Photo/ZeeMusicCompany), Des Rangila (Photo/YRF), Vande Mataram (Photo/AR Rahman) and Chake De India song (Photo/YRF). Image Credit: ANI

As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day this Saturday, music stands as a powerful conduit for patriotism. This day, marked by the soulful strains of patriotic anthems, reminds citizens of their shared heritage and love for the nation.

Among the iconic tracks that echo through the celebrations is 'Vande Mataram' by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, a classical anthem immortalized in Anand Math by Hemant Kumar. The Independence Day playlist also features AR Rahman’s 'Maa Tujhe Salaam', a 1997 hit that resonates with contemporary audiences.

The timeless classic 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' from the 1967 film 'Upkaar' and Bhagat Singh’s revolutionary anthem 'Mera Rang De Basanti Chola' continue to inspire. Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon', a tribute to India's soldiers first performed in 1963, remains a staple, alongside modern favorites like 'Teri Mitti'. Each song, from 'Ae Watan' to 'Aisa Des Hai Mera', enriches the Independence Day experience, reaffirming the nation’s unity in diversity.

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