Peru Rolls Out Fuel Subsidies Amid Rising Protests

In response to escalating protests, Peru’s President Keiko Fujimori has unveiled a plan to introduce temporary fuel subsidies starting Saturday to assist drivers involved in cargo and passenger transportation.

Fujimori, alongside Economy Minister Elmer Cuba, emphasized the importance of the initiative during a press briefing, describing it as a 'temporary mechanism to cushion the extraordinary increase in fuel prices'.

The announcement follows widespread demonstrations, including road blockades and strikes, in response to rising fuel costs, particularly in regions like Pucallpa and Ucayali, as citizens demand action to alleviate economic pressures.