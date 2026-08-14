Peru Rolls Out Fuel Subsidies Amid Rising Protests

Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori announced short-term fuel subsidies to support drivers affected by increasing costs in cargo and passenger transport. These measures aim to alleviate protests over fuel prices, starting Saturday for three months, with subsidies between 15% and 20% based on price fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 21:43 IST
Peru Rolls Out Fuel Subsidies Amid Rising Protests
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In response to escalating protests, Peru’s President Keiko Fujimori has unveiled a plan to introduce temporary fuel subsidies starting Saturday to assist drivers involved in cargo and passenger transportation.

Fujimori, alongside Economy Minister Elmer Cuba, emphasized the importance of the initiative during a press briefing, describing it as a 'temporary mechanism to cushion the extraordinary increase in fuel prices'.

The announcement follows widespread demonstrations, including road blockades and strikes, in response to rising fuel costs, particularly in regions like Pucallpa and Ucayali, as citizens demand action to alleviate economic pressures.

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