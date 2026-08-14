Code for a Billion: India’s AI Dream Unleashed

Code for India is set to launch the 'Code for a Billion -- Bharat Agentic-AI Hackathon 2026', a virtual event on India's 80th Independence Day. The 90-day hackathon aims to leverage AI for transformative solutions, engaging developers with significant incentives and extensive collaboration opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 20:45 IST
Code for a Billion: India’s AI Dream Unleashed
Code for India Announces "Code for a Billion" -- A 90-Day Agentic-AI Impact Hackathon to Launch on India's 80th Independence Day. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to harness the power of artificial intelligence for social impact, Code for India (CFI) has announced a pivotal event: the 'Code for a Billion -- Bharat Agentic-AI Hackathon 2026'. The event, launching on August 15, 2026, coincides with India’s 80th Independence Day, marking the start of an ambitious 90-day challenge aimed at deploying real-world AI solutions for societal betterment.

Running until November 15, 2026, the hackathon invites engineering students, developers, and aspiring AI pioneers to register via codeforindia.org/hackathon. Participants will utilize AgentFoundry.me, an AI-native integrated development environment, to build innovative projects that will be evaluated based on practical implementation. Notably, Nashcom and SSC Nashcom's FutureSkills Prime have partnered as founding collaborators to expand the reach of this initiative across India.

Dr. Abhilasha Gaur, CEO of Sector Skills Council Nasscom, emphasized the hackathon’s potential to steer India’s young tech workforce toward impactful AI deployment. Meanwhile, Karl Mehta, Founder of Code for India, expressed commitment to transforming India’s tech potential into actionable change. As the hackathon proceeds, promising agentic AI solutions are expected across diverse sectors, including education, health, governance, and climate sustainability.

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