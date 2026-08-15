Rhine River Reaches Record Lows Amid Heatwave

Water levels on the Rhine River have plummeted to unprecedented lows as Europe grapples with an intense heatwave. The German inland navigation agency, WSV, reported the situation on Saturday, highlighting the significant impact on transportation.

As river traffic faces challenges, the bulk of goods traditionally moved along this vital waterway are now taking detours via roads and railways.

The persistent dry spell has caused significant ripples across Europe's transport sector, particularly affecting Germany, which relies heavily on river logistics for its economic infrastructure.