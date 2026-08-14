Record-Breaking Wildfires Rage through England and Wales

Wildfires in England and Wales have reached unprecedented levels, as fire services battle rising threats amid the country's hottest summer. With over 1,017 wildfires already reported, further outbreaks are anticipated. Homes in central England have been destroyed, and record-breaking temperatures exacerbate the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 18:10 IST
Record-Breaking Wildfires Rage through England and Wales
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  • United Kingdom

England and Wales are facing an unprecedented surge in wildfires as fire departments struggle to manage intensifying threats in the midst of the country's hottest summer. Fire chiefs reported more than 1,017 incidents, far surpassing last year's total.

Phil Garrigan, chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council, warned that the wildfire season is expected to extend until November. This year has already set a record with homes destroyed and residents evacuated in parts of central England.

As temperatures soared to 38.1 degrees Celsius in London, disruptions affected major roadways and train schedules, intensifying the national crisis. Emergency services have declared 11 major incidents in the past 24 hours.

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