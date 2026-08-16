Emergency Maneuver: Vietnam Airlines Flight Returns to Munich

A Vietnam Airlines flight destined for Hanoi was forced to make an emergency return to Munich Airport after encountering technical difficulties shortly after takeoff. The incident involved a Boeing 787, which reportedly overran the runway during its initial ascent.

According to flight-tracking data from Flightradar24, the aircraft circled for over two hours to burn off fuel. In footage broadcasted by ABC News, the plane was seen trailing a significant cloud of dust as it took off. Upon its return, the jet was unable to taxi off the runway and remained stationary.

The north runway closure necessitated a reroute of air traffic. Vietnam Airlines confirmed all safety procedures were followed, resulting in a safe landing. The airline is working with authorities to inspect the aircraft and promises updates once operational plans are finalized. All passengers and crew remain safe.