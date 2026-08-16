Makhachev's Mastery: A UFC Grappling Spectacle

Islam Makhachev retained his UFC welterweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Ian Machado Garry. Makhachev's superior grappling and wrestling skills enabled him to dominate the bout despite Garry's formidable challenge, setting a UFC record of 17 consecutive wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 10:08 IST
Makhachev's Mastery: A UFC Grappling Spectacle
  • Country:
  • Russia

Islam Makhachev successfully defended his UFC welterweight title, defeating Ian Machado Garry in a tense five-round encounter at UFC 330 in Philadelphia. Demonstrating superior grappling skills, the Russian reinforced his reign with a unanimous decision, setting a UFC record of 17 successive wins.

The 28-year-old Irishman presented a formidable challenge, but Makhachev's strategic wrestling ensured control throughout the matchup. Despite Makhachev's height and reach disadvantage, he executed a lightning-fast single-leg takedown in the first round. Garry made a determined effort, rallying in the third round with powerful body and leg kicks.

Ultimately, Makhachev's return to grappling dominance in the fourth round secured his victory on the scorecards. In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern retained her title with a decision win over Canadian Gillian Robertson, underscoring a night of competitive martial artistry.

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