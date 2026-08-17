Battle for Baidoa: Federal Forces Oust Opposition Amid Tensions

Somali federal troops regained control of Baidoa from opposition forces in a battle that left many dead. The clashes reflect growing tensions between state governments and Mogadishu over electoral influence and constitutional reforms. Baidoa, already facing a humanitarian crisis, witnessed fierce fighting in the city center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 16:08 IST
Battle for Baidoa: Federal Forces Oust Opposition Amid Tensions

Somali federal troops successfully expelled opposition forces from Baidoa, one of the country's major cities, after intense clashes on Monday, according to resident reports. The fighting, which resulted in numerous casualties, highlights the escalating friction between the federal government and state authorities.

Baidoa, a city with a large population of displaced individuals due to ongoing conflict and famine, became a battleground as federal troops and forces loyal to former South West state president, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, clashed.

Somalia's defence ministry reported pre-dawn attacks by opposition fighters using vehicle explosives. In reclaiming control, federal troops reportedly killed around 30 assailants. The humanitarian crisis persists as severe malnutrition affects one in four children in displacement sites.

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