Dangerous Social Media Stunts: A Deadly Trend Among Irish Youth

Ireland's police have issued a warning about young people driving the wrong way on motorways for social media likes. This follows two recent head-on crashes near Dublin, one resulting in five teenage deaths. The trend poses significant risks, with police unable to pursue offenders due to safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 16:06 IST
Dangerous Social Media Stunts: A Deadly Trend Among Irish Youth

Ireland's police chief has issued a grave warning after a disturbing trend among young people emerged. Reckless driving practices are being fueled by the desire for social media likes, leading teens to dangerously drive the wrong way on motorways.

This alarming behavior has already resulted in two fatal crashes near Dublin recently. Five teenage boys lost their lives, and three women and a child were seriously injured in a separate incident while these teens were driving south on a northbound lane.

The Garda Representative Association highlighted the challenge police face, as standard protocol prevents officers from pursuing wrong-way drivers to avoid further risks. Concerns are growing that young men are competing in hazardous driving maneuvers and documenting them for online fame.

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