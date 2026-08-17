Dangerous Social Media Stunts: A Deadly Trend Among Irish Youth

Ireland's police chief has issued a grave warning after a disturbing trend among young people emerged. Reckless driving practices are being fueled by the desire for social media likes, leading teens to dangerously drive the wrong way on motorways.

This alarming behavior has already resulted in two fatal crashes near Dublin recently. Five teenage boys lost their lives, and three women and a child were seriously injured in a separate incident while these teens were driving south on a northbound lane.

The Garda Representative Association highlighted the challenge police face, as standard protocol prevents officers from pursuing wrong-way drivers to avoid further risks. Concerns are growing that young men are competing in hazardous driving maneuvers and documenting them for online fame.