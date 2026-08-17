European Shares Rise Amid U.S. Economic Shifts

European stocks saw an uptick on Monday, primarily driven by gains in basic resources as gold surged on a weaker dollar and disappointing U.S. economic indications. The diminished probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike further lifted market sentiment.

The STOXX 600 index across Europe increased by 0.2%, reaching 659.30 points in early trading. Notably, basic resources climbed 1.4%, with Antofagasta, Hochschild Mining, and Glencore all experiencing gains between 2.2% and 2.7%.

Technology stocks also played a role in the market's positive performance with a 1.1% rise. As European earnings season concludes, investors are turning their attention to broader macroeconomic and geopolitical issues, including heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which are impacting oil prices. Energy stocks gained 0.3%, while the food and beverages sector declined by 0.7%.