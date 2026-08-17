NTA Faces Heat Over UGC-NET Exam Irregularities: Retest Announced Amid Protests

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a re-test for the 2026 UGC-NET examination in English, Commerce, and Sociology, following numerous complaints about errors in the question papers. The re-test comes at no extra charge for candidates and aims to maintain the number of qualifying candidates and allotted subjects.

NTA is leveraging this incident to review and bolster its internal processes and protocols throughout the various stages of paper preparation, including setting, moderating, and translating. By doing so, the agency hopes to avert similar issues in the future and holds accountable those responsible for this mishap.

Simultaneously, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest against the NTA in Delhi. They demanded accountability and emphasized that the retake causes undue stress and hardship for students. The NSUI criticized the examination system's failure in protecting candidates' time and effort while urging the need for reform and resignation from NTA's leadership.