Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Middle East Tensions
Euro zone government bond yields reached their highest in over 15 years due to concerns about persistent inflation from Middle East tensions. Germany's 10-year Bund yield remains unchanged, reflecting a potential ECB rate hike. Oil prices are lower than expected, reducing the need for multiple ECB hikes.
On Monday, Euro zone benchmark government bond yields hovered around their highest levels in over 15 years, as Middle East tensions stoked fears of enduring inflationary pressures.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield stood steady at 3.20%, marking a substantial elevation reminiscent of levels unseen since May 2011. Iranian calls for the U.S. to concede defeat and President Donald Trump's warnings of high fuel prices underscored the persistent geopolitical strain.
Expectations for a European Central Bank (ECB) rate hike remain, with money markets leaning toward a 2.76% deposit rate come March 2027. Yet, with oil prices softer than anticipated in earlier ECB forecasts, economist Mohit Kumar from Jefferies indicates that a singular hike might suffice.
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