Russian Forces Capture Strategic Ukrainian Settlements

Russian forces have claimed control over two additional settlements in Ukraine, according to the Russian defense ministry. The settlements are Novosoloshyne in Zaporizhzhia and Andriyivska Hromada in the Donetsk region. Reuters has not independently verified these reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 14:48 IST
Russian Forces Capture Strategic Ukrainian Settlements
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In recent developments in the ongoing conflict, Russian forces have reportedly taken control of two more settlements in Ukraine. The Russian defense ministry announced on Monday that they have seized Novosoloshyne in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region and Andriyivska Hromada in the Donetsk region.

The claims, however, have not yet been independently verified by Reuters, leaving uncertainty over the current status of these areas. As the situation evolves, both sides continue to engage in military maneuvers across the contested regions.

The capture of these settlements marks another significant moment in this intense and extended conflict, highlighting the ongoing strategic maneuvers by Russian forces within Ukraine's territorial bounds.

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