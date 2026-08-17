Supreme Power Equipment's Q1 FY27 Sparks Strong Growth and Expansion

Supreme Power Equipment Limited reports a robust first quarter for FY27, with a 37.33% growth in total income. The company saw significant order inflows worth ₹195.64 Cr and expanded its geographic reach into Maharashtra, ensuring sustainable growth with a healthy order book of ₹590.06 Cr.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-08-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 13:53 IST
Supreme Power Equipment's Q1 FY27 Sparks Strong Growth and Expansion
Supreme Power Equipment Limited Opens FY27 with Strong Growth; Revenue Up 37% YoY to ₹48.31 Cr and EBITDA Up 32% to ₹8.89 Cr. Image Credit: ANI

Supreme Power Equipment Limited, a leading player in India's transformer manufacturing industry, has announced impressive financial results for Q1 FY27, marking a promising beginning to the year. The company revealed a significant 37.33% increase in total income, amounting to ₹48.31 crore.

The firm's EBITDA rose by 32.02% to ₹8.89 crore, while net profit grew by 10.04%, reaching ₹4.90 crore. Supported by strong demand and execution momentum, Supreme Power Equipment has secured 10 major orders totaling ₹195.64 crore, further enhancing their order backlog to over ₹590.06 crore as of August 13, 2026.

Expanding its presence into Maharashtra, the company emphasizes operational efficiency and disciplined pricing strategies to ensure sustained growth. With plans to ramp up production at their new facility, Supreme aims for sustainable expansion and profitability while retaining a robust market presence.

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