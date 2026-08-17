Strategic Growth in Specialty Gases: SIFL's Impressive Q1 Financials

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited (SIFL), a key player in India's specialty gases market, has unveiled its unaudited financial outcomes for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026-27. Despite challenging market dynamics, the company achieved a 12.78% year-on-year increase in total revenue, amounting to ₹124.68 crore, underscoring its robust market positioning and strategic growth initiatives.

The company's profitability surged significantly, outpacing revenue growth with EBITDA soaring by 75.85% year-on-year to ₹25.27 crore and profit after tax (PAT) climbing 79.15% to ₹18.57 crore. The financial metrics reflect an optimized operational strategy, leveraging scale benefits while maintaining controlled expenditure, all contributing to a hearty EPS increase to ₹1.60 from ₹1.15.

This financial stride aligns with the broader growth trajectory of the fluorochemicals industry, poised for a multi-year expansion driven by diverse sectoral demands and regulatory shifts toward eco-friendly refrigerants. SIFL's meticulous capital deployment and infrastructural advancements at its Khalapur, Mambattu, and Bhilwara sites signify a steadfast commitment to meeting increasing global and local demands, reinforced by engagements with organizations such as ISRO for helium processing.