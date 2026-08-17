The Long Road to Justice: Tupac Shakur's Cold Case Reignites

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis faces murder charges for his alleged role in the 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur. Accused of orchestrating the killing, Davis has pleaded not guilty. The case, marked by gang rivalry and hip-hop culture's violent imagery, resurfaces with potential key testimonies over decades-old mysteries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 15:30 IST
The Long Road to Justice: Tupac Shakur's Cold Case Reignites
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In a significant development, Duane 'Keffe D' Davis will face opening statements in his murder trial for allegedly orchestrating the notorious 1996 slaying of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur.

Charged with murder using a deadly weapon, Davis has entered a not guilty plea, yet stands accused of leading the operation that took Shakur's life near the Las Vegas Strip, an act that magnified the perception of violence within hip-hop during that era.

The long-dormant investigation has gained momentum following self-incriminating statements by Davis himself, suggesting a complex landscape of gang rivalries and personal vendettas. High-profile witnesses, including Death Row Records co-founder Marion 'Suge' Knight, are anticipated to shed light on the case.

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