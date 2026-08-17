BJP Unveils New Team Under Nitin Nabin's Leadership

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its anticipated new team on Monday, which will operate under the guidance of Party President Nitin Nabin. The restructured team is an integration of seasoned politicians and energetic newcomers, emphasizing a robust representation of women.

Noteworthy appointments include former MP Smriti Irani and former Tripura CM Biplab Deb as new general secretaries. This announcement follows nearly six months after Nabin's appointment as the party chief, marking a strategic stride ahead of the significant 2027 assembly elections.

The reshuffle also saw several senior leaders being named as National Vice Presidents, including influential figures like former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje. Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal retains the pivotal role of National Treasurer. As the new team gears up for upcoming elections, the changes could signal a potential reshuffle in the Union Cabinet.