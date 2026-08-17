World Liberty's Chinese AI Ties Raise Eyebrows Amid Trump's Stance

World Liberty Financial, a company backed by President Donald Trump, has come under scrutiny for its collaboration with Hong Kong-based enterprise WorldClaw. This venture offers artificial intelligence models crafted by Chinese firms flagged by U.S. authorities as potential national security threats.

The alliance has stirred controversy as it seemingly contradicts the former administration's hardline stance on Chinese tech companies. Despite the ethical debates, the collaboration remains legal, benefiting the Trump family financially through cryptocurrency transactions.

U.S. experts are concerned about the security risks posed by these Chinese AI models, which are reportedly gaining global traction. While some view this as a business-over-politics approach by Trump's team, others see it as hypocritical in light of the administration's previous tech policies.