Global Stocks Rally as Fed Rate Hike Concerns Diminish

Global shares rose and the dollar weakened following softer U.S. economic data, reducing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike. European stocks edged up, and U.S. futures strengthened. Meanwhile, oil prices were mixed amid Middle Eastern tensions, and bond yields slipped, weighing on the dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 15:40 IST
Global Stocks Rally as Fed Rate Hike Concerns Diminish
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Global markets experienced an upward trend, with shares gaining ground and the dollar reaching its lowest level since June. This followed disappointing U.S. economic data, including a drop in retail sales, which led markets to lower their expectations for a near-term rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, oil prices showed volatility as geopolitical tensions persisted in the Middle East. Despite some gains last week, Brent crude rose by 1% while U.S. crude saw slight gains after earlier losses. The ongoing conflict in the region has influenced global commodity prices significantly.

Bond markets reported slight declines in U.S. Treasury yields as market sentiment adjusted to lower rate hike probabilities. The soft data dampened the dollar, benefiting the euro, Australian, and New Zealand dollars, contributing to their strongest levels in weeks. Investors are now keenly watching upcoming economic indicators for further direction.

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