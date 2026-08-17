Belize Secures $20 Million Hurricane Protection Through IDB Deal

Belize will have a faster route to emergency financing after major hurricanes through a new catastrophe swap arranged by the Inter-American Development Bank, giving the Caribbean country up to $20 million in protection across the next two hurricane seasons.

The transaction transfers a portion of Belize's hurricane risk to international reinsurance markets through Swiss Re, which provides the underlying parametric coverage. Protection began on August 1, 2026, and will remain in place through May 31, 2028, with payouts becoming available when hurricanes meet pre-agreed parameters rather than requiring the country to wait for a lengthy assessment of individual losses. Coverage can reach $20 million across the full period, with payments capped at $10 million in each policy year.

Parametric Coverage Designed to Release Money Quickly

For a country exposed to Atlantic hurricanes, the period immediately after a major storm can create intense pressure on government finances as authorities need money for emergency operations and recovery while economic activity and public revenues may also be disrupted.

The parametric structure is designed to address that problem by linking payments to predetermined hurricane triggers. Once the agreed conditions are met, financing can be released without relying on the conventional claims process used to calculate actual damage before a payment is made.

The IDB described the catastrophe swap as the first transaction of its kind at the institution, making Belize an early example of how governments in Latin America and the Caribbean could transfer specific disaster risks into international markets.

Deal Adds Another Layer to Belize's Disaster Financing

The new protection sits alongside other financial tools already available to Belize rather than acting as the country's only source of post-disaster funding. Belize has access to $25 million in contingent financing through the IDB's Contingent Credit Facility for Natural Disaster Emergencies, providing another source of liquidity following qualifying disasters. The country also has $118 million in approved loans carrying Climate Resilient Debt Clauses.

Those clauses can allow Belize to postpone principal repayments for two years following an eligible natural disaster, potentially freeing government resources at a time when spending needs can rise sharply. Combining risk transfer, contingent credit and repayment flexibility gives the country several financial options that can respond to different pressures created by a severe natural disaster.

Belize Transaction Could Become Model for Other Countries

The catastrophe swap was developed through the IDB's Ready and Resilient Americas financial instruments, known as FIRRe, which are intended to expand disaster-risk financing solutions across Latin America and the Caribbean. Technical cooperation resources from the Ready and Resilient Americas Initiative supported the transaction, while the French Climate Fund provided donor contributions and the Belize government contributed towards the premium.

The structure could offer a blueprint for other disaster-prone countries seeking quicker access to money without keeping the entire financial risk of hurricanes on government balance sheets. By transferring part of that exposure to international reinsurance markets, governments can establish financing before a disaster occurs and know what resources could become available when specific conditions are reached.

For Belize, the agreement adds another financial buffer through May 2028, strengthening its ability to respond quickly if a major hurricane strikes during either of the next two seasons.