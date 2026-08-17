Reviving Tradition: Weave The Future 5.0 Unveils Sustainable Handloom Innovations

Union Minister Giriraj Singh inaugurated 'Weave The Future 5.0' at Handloom Haat, emphasizing India's rich handloom heritage and promoting sustainable textile practices. The tenth edition showcases handloom innovations through curated brands, rare textile exhibitions, and interactive workshops, aiming to enhance weavers' livelihoods and market accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 17:49 IST
Reviving Tradition: Weave The Future 5.0 Unveils Sustainable Handloom Innovations
Inauguration of Handloom Haat by Union Minister of Textile, Shri Giriraj Singh & other dignitaries from the Textile Ministry. Image Credit: ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Independence Day, Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh inaugurated 'Weave The Future 5.0' at Handloom Haat in New Delhi, presenting a new chapter for the Indian handloom sector. This national platform, led by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, focuses on India's handloom legacy and the future of regenerative and circular textile practices.

This fifth edition features over 30 curated brands showcasing contemporary products developed through traditional handloom and regenerative materials. The event also hosts the Visvakarma Gallery, a permanent display of rare textiles from the renowned Visvakarma exhibition series (1981-1991). Open to the public from August 13 to 23, 2026, the exhibition aims to attract diverse audiences to this re-envisioned Handloom Experience Centre.

Union Minister Singh emphasized the importance of connecting India's weavers to broader markets through e-commerce, boosting their incomes, and fostering a sustainable textile future. The event includes various immersive experiences, installations, workshops, and dialogues, highlighting indigenous fibres and contemporary design's role in crafting resilient and responsible textile systems. Dr. M. Beena reiterated that handlooms epitomize material intelligence, integrating India's diverse fibre offerings like wool, silk, and hemp with sustainable practices.

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